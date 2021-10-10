Baudette calendar: Coming events

(BAUDETTE, MN) Baudette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baudette:

Annual Halloween Party Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 3244 Bur Oak Rd NW, Baudette, MN

Put on a costume and come on out to Sportsman's for a fun evening. Saturday, Oct 30 7pm - 1am Drink & Food Specials Entertainment by Dynasty DJ $200 CASH for Best Costume $3 Tap Beer - $4 I.V...

Monster Mash Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Monster Mash takes place October 30, 2021 in Warroad, Minnesota. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

CARTWAY HEARING Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

NOTICE OF CARTWAY HEARING LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY Reschedule Public Hearing NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners, Baudette, Minnesota will conduct a public...

Quilting for Lutheran World Relief Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 222 Virginia Ave NE, Warroad, MN

It’s quilting time! Join us and bring your friends and neighbors. We’ll meet at the Zion Lutheran Church each Monday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm starting September 13. You do not need to know how to...