CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baudette, MN

Baudette calendar: Coming events

Baudette Daily
Baudette Daily
 6 days ago

(BAUDETTE, MN) Baudette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baudette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgDco_0cMyfnA700

Annual Halloween Party

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 3244 Bur Oak Rd NW, Baudette, MN

Put on a costume and come on out to Sportsman's for a fun evening. Saturday, Oct 30 7pm - 1am Drink & Food Specials Entertainment by Dynasty DJ $200 CASH for Best Costume $3 Tap Beer - $4 I.V...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SbtH_0cMyfnA700

Monster Mash

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Monster Mash takes place October 30, 2021 in Warroad, Minnesota. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gY2xv_0cMyfnA700

CARTWAY HEARING

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

NOTICE OF CARTWAY HEARING LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY Reschedule Public Hearing NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners, Baudette, Minnesota will conduct a public...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTpGf_0cMyfnA700

Quilting for Lutheran World Relief

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 222 Virginia Ave NE, Warroad, MN

It’s quilting time! Join us and bring your friends and neighbors. We’ll meet at the Zion Lutheran Church each Monday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm starting September 13. You do not need to know how to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baudette, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Warroad, MN
State
Minnesota State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsman#Cartway#The Zion Lutheran Church
Baudette Daily

Baudette Daily

Baudette, MN
15
Followers
293
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baudette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy