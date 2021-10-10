CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, KS

Humboldt events coming up

Humboldt Digest
Humboldt Digest
 6 days ago

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Live events are lining up on the Humboldt calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Humboldt:

Iola Alleykat Cannonball Scavenger Hunt Estravaganza!

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 N Washington Ave, Iola, KS

Think you're the fastest around? Wanna find out for sure? Iola's second annual Cannonball will find out who can zip around town ripping out comic pages fastest! Start from the square and you have...

Farm City Days Fall Festival

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 N Washington Ave, Iola, KS

Old fashioned fall festival with craft booths, art show, live artisan demonstrations, parade, carnival and historic reenactments.

Classic Annual Car And Motorcycle Show

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 W Madison Ave, Iola, KS

Presented By Farm City DaysTrophies to be AwardedDoor PrixesGift Bags for the First 100 Entries$20 Entry Fee

YA Crafts - DIY Neon Sign

Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 N Lincoln Ave, Chanute, KS

Come and make your own neon sign! For teens ages 12 & up. Must be pre-registered by October 9th.

4th Annual Gobble Wobble 3k walk 5K run

Humboldt, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 8th and Main, Humboldt, KS 66748

3K Walk and 5K Run will start on the West side of the Humboldt Downtown Square, on 8th Street between Bridge and New York. Registration will

Humboldt Digest

Humboldt Digest

Humboldt, KS
ABOUT

With Humboldt Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

