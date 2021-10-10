La Plata events calendar

(LA PLATA, MO) La Plata has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

Sky Gazing Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Join as on the point at Thousand Hills State Park for a night of sky gazing!

Monthly Guild Meeting Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

MATH- Progressing through the TABE, Levels M to D Macon, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 702 N Missouri Street, Macon, MO 63552

This interactive math workshop is packed full of teaching strategies and activities to help bridge TABE levels M to D. (6 PD hrs)

You, Yourself, & Yoga Studio Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 915 E Jefferson St, Kirksville, MO

Event Date: 10/15/2021 Event Time: 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM Central Location: You, Yourself, & Yoga Studio 915 East Jefferson Streeet Kirksville, MO 63501 UNITED STATES click here for Google Maps click...

Guest Teacher Workshop Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 316 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

We are delighted to have a guest teacher, Donna Heiple from Michigan, lead us in a 2 hour workshop exploring the traditions of Ashtanga Yoga. As some of you may know, Donna was one of Amanda's...