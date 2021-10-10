CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

La Plata events calendar

La Plata Bulletin
La Plata Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LA PLATA, MO) La Plata has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTWfy_0cMyfikU00

Sky Gazing

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Join as on the point at Thousand Hills State Park for a night of sky gazing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFnYv_0cMyfikU00

Monthly Guild Meeting

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Missouri Quilt Guilds Missouri Quilt Shows Missouri Guild Meetings Missouri Quilt Guild Speakers Missouri Quilt Teachers Advertise Or Add Content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fLm7_0cMyfikU00

MATH- Progressing through the TABE, Levels M to D

Macon, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 702 N Missouri Street, Macon, MO 63552

This interactive math workshop is packed full of teaching strategies and activities to help bridge TABE levels M to D. (6 PD hrs)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJNS9_0cMyfikU00

You, Yourself, & Yoga Studio Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 915 E Jefferson St, Kirksville, MO

Event Date: 10/15/2021 Event Time: 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM Central Location: You, Yourself, & Yoga Studio 915 East Jefferson Streeet Kirksville, MO 63501 UNITED STATES click here for Google Maps click...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUQT8_0cMyfikU00

Guest Teacher Workshop

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 316 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

We are delighted to have a guest teacher, Donna Heiple from Michigan, lead us in a 2 hour workshop exploring the traditions of Ashtanga Yoga. As some of you may know, Donna was one of Amanda's...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
