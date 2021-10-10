Gila Bend calendar: What's coming up

(GILA BEND, AZ) Gila Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gila Bend area:

Chris Yak at Booty's Buckeye Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1300 S Watson Rd Suite #109, Buckeye, AZ

Chris Yak play a variety of popular country, rock and pop covers from 6-10pm

October Food Truck Nights Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 29677 W Indianola Ave, Buckeye, AZ

Make Tuesdays easier with food trucks! Let's show some love to these trucks that give back to our local schools. Check back for schedules to see what's for dinner.

HelzaRockin' Gem & Mineral Show Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 10300 S Miller Rd, Buckeye, AZ

The HelzaRock'n Gem & Mineral Show starts on 10/8/2021. The Show ends on 10/10/2021. The Show is located at: Buckeye Arena 802 N. 1st St., Buckeye, Arizona 85326, United States.

Code Club Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 21699 W Yuma Rd #116, Buckeye, AZ

Learn how to code python, html and scratch. Connect and engage as you learn how to create games, websites and more. Parent Permission required.

Crooked Raven Rider Training Class Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 21026 W Shasta St, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Brush up on your skills or learn a new thing or two. Riders of all levels will benefit from our two day rider training class.