Events on the Paden City calendar

(PADEN CITY, WV) Paden City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paden City:

Dan Mohler - One Night Only! (Registration Required) Moundsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 416 Juniper Ave, Moundsville, WV

REGISTRATION REQUIRED! $5 FEE PER PERSON ( 12 & Under Free) We're thrilled to announce that we once again have the privilege of hosting the one and only Dan Mohler for a special service on...

237+ Acres Recreation & Hunting Land Lewisville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

237+ Acres Recreation & Hunting Land Offered In 7 Parcels Mostly Rolling Wooded Land – Lots Of Wide Trails Streams – Hunting Towers - Cabin - Pole Buildings 50% Owner’s Minerals Transfer Wayne ...

Daryl Mosley West Union, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 203 Neely Ave, West Union, WV

First Assembly of God presents an intimate visit with 2-time Songwriter of the Year and Grand Ole Opry veteran Daryl Mosley

Chili Fest 5K New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

General Description: 5k Run/Walk in downtown New Martinsville where the Chili Festival will take place after the race. We will also have a free kid's fun run sprint after the 5k. Registration...

SilverStars Run Forest Run Sistersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: WV-2, Sistersville, WV

Welcome to Silverstars "RUN FOREST RUN" 5K RUN/WALK EVENT. Participants will be joined by Forest Gump himself who will run the 5k course! Participants are welcome and encouraged to come and...