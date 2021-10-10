Events on the Paden City calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PADEN CITY, WV) Paden City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paden City:

Dan Mohler - One Night Only! (Registration Required)

Moundsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 416 Juniper Ave, Moundsville, WV

REGISTRATION REQUIRED! $5 FEE PER PERSON ( 12 & Under Free) We're thrilled to announce that we once again have the privilege of hosting the one and only Dan Mohler for a special service on...

237+ Acres Recreation & Hunting Land

Lewisville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

237+ Acres Recreation & Hunting Land Offered In 7 Parcels Mostly Rolling Wooded Land – Lots Of Wide Trails Streams – Hunting Towers - Cabin - Pole Buildings 50% Owner’s Minerals Transfer Wayne ...

Daryl Mosley

West Union, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 203 Neely Ave, West Union, WV

First Assembly of God presents an intimate visit with 2-time Songwriter of the Year and Grand Ole Opry veteran Daryl Mosley

Chili Fest 5K

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

General Description: 5k Run/Walk in downtown New Martinsville where the Chili Festival will take place after the race. We will also have a free kid's fun run sprint after the 5k. Registration...

SilverStars Run Forest Run

Sistersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: WV-2, Sistersville, WV

Welcome to Silverstars "RUN FOREST RUN" 5K RUN/WALK EVENT. Participants will be joined by Forest Gump himself who will run the 5k course! Participants are welcome and encouraged to come and...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
