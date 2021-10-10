Willow events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WILLOW, AK) Live events are coming to Willow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willow area:

The Job Search Accelerator Workshop — Wasilla

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "The 2021 Job Search Accelerator Workshop" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In...

Job Club

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 851 Westpoint Dr STE 111, Wasilla, AK

Class on resume writing, job seeking, overcoming employment barriers, interview techniques, guest speakers, employers and more.-Veterans can attend in-person

High School Visit to Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:50 PM

Address: 10015 Redington Rd, Wasilla, AK

Admissions Counselor, Cheryl Ongtowasruk, will be making an in-person visit to Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School in Wasilla, Alaska. This event will be for all Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School...

City Council Regular Meeting

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

While the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m., the duration of the meeting is only an estimate. The meeting shall adjourn by 11:00 p.m., however, through an affirmative vote of the council...

Epoxy Beach Wine Tumbler

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 991 S Hermon Rd Suite 400, Wasilla, AK

Beach Wine Tumbler About this Event Ever dreamed about sipping wine on the beach or having a great cocktail on the beach. This mug is PERFECT for just that and its even beached themed.

With Willow Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

