Solon Springs events calendar

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Solon Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Solon Springs area:

Barbour County Community Garden Market Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Memorial service Poplar, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5161 S County Rd P, Poplar, WI

Find the obituary of James Warren Baumann (2021) from Brule, WI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

DJ Trivia at the Gravel Pit Poplar, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 5781 County Rd P, Poplar, WI

Join in on the fun! Come play DJ Trivia, the areas most fun live hosted pub trivia hosted by a live DJ. Check out our clue of the day and track your DJ Trivia League Scores at at www.djtrivia.com

Oulu Corn Maze Iron River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The field is tucked away in beautiful Bayfield county on Ken Johnson’s farm. When you get here, come right into the barn and get your ticket to the maze. Hop on the wagon for a hayride up to the...

Happy Halloween with Bantix (a day early) Iron River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7610 Old US Hwy 2, Iron River, WI

Come celebrate Halloween with Bantix. Put the kids to bed, throw on your costume, and join us for a night of music, entertainment, and yes, jokes. Whether you’re spooky, scary, or just plan silly...