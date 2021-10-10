CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon Springs, WI

Solon Springs events calendar

Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Solon Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Solon Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ky1xr_0cMyfOI400

Barbour County Community Garden Market

Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1DAb_0cMyfOI400

Memorial service

Poplar, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5161 S County Rd P, Poplar, WI

Find the obituary of James Warren Baumann (2021) from Brule, WI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgY82_0cMyfOI400

DJ Trivia at the Gravel Pit

Poplar, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 5781 County Rd P, Poplar, WI

Join in on the fun! Come play DJ Trivia, the areas most fun live hosted pub trivia hosted by a live DJ. Check out our clue of the day and track your DJ Trivia League Scores at at www.djtrivia.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6HQc_0cMyfOI400

Oulu Corn Maze

Iron River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The field is tucked away in beautiful Bayfield county on Ken Johnson’s farm. When you get here, come right into the barn and get your ticket to the maze. Hop on the wagon for a hayride up to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnrZA_0cMyfOI400

Happy Halloween with Bantix (a day early)

Iron River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7610 Old US Hwy 2, Iron River, WI

Come celebrate Halloween with Bantix. Put the kids to bed, throw on your costume, and join us for a night of music, entertainment, and yes, jokes. Whether you’re spooky, scary, or just plan silly...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron River, WI
City
Solon Springs, WI
City
Brule, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Poplar, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dj#Cdc#Poplar Wi Join#Sun Oct 10
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs, WI
16
Followers
280
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Solon Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy