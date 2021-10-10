Inglis calendar: Coming events

(INGLIS, FL) Inglis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Inglis area:

Taste of Crystal River Crystal River, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 559 North Citrus Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34428

The Taste of Crystal River will feature tasting plates from participating restaurants, beer and wine sales and live entertainment!

Open Mic Night with Lisa Marie Nicole Wed, 10/27 630pm. Citrus Springs community center Citrus Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1570 W Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL

come on out to the October Open Mic night Wednesday Oct 27th from 630 to 930pm. i will be performing every month 4th Wednesday. other acts will be there, all welcome, no cover. covid precautions...

Two River Music Festival And Food Truck Rally Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Bostick St, Dunnellon, FL

The Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally will be back this year on October 16, 2021. on East Pennsylvania Ave. and at Ernie Mills Park. A variety of music genres will be featured at...

Powered Parachute Sport Pilot Training Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 14968 SW 110th St, Dunnellon, FL

Training and testing for beginning and existing pilots. If you are a beginner, this training leads to your Pilot Certificate with a Sport Pilot Rating and an Endorsement for Powered Parachute...

Silver moon tavern Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3025 US-41, Dunnellon, FL

Silver moon tavern at Silver Moon Tavern, 3025 S US Highway 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432, Dunnellon, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 04:00 pm