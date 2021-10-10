CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglis, FL

Inglis calendar: Coming events

Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) Inglis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Inglis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeRcg_0cMyfMWc00

Taste of Crystal River

Crystal River, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 559 North Citrus Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34428

The Taste of Crystal River will feature tasting plates from participating restaurants, beer and wine sales and live entertainment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9xLv_0cMyfMWc00

Open Mic Night with Lisa Marie Nicole Wed, 10/27 630pm. Citrus Springs community center

Citrus Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1570 W Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL

come on out to the October Open Mic night Wednesday Oct 27th from 630 to 930pm. i will be performing every month 4th Wednesday. other acts will be there, all welcome, no cover. covid precautions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEUEh_0cMyfMWc00

Two River Music Festival And Food Truck Rally

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Bostick St, Dunnellon, FL

The Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally will be back this year on October 16, 2021. on East Pennsylvania Ave. and at Ernie Mills Park. A variety of music genres will be featured at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbGN4_0cMyfMWc00

Powered Parachute Sport Pilot Training

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 14968 SW 110th St, Dunnellon, FL

Training and testing for beginning and existing pilots. If you are a beginner, this training leads to your Pilot Certificate with a Sport Pilot Rating and an Endorsement for Powered Parachute...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjCUz_0cMyfMWc00

Silver moon tavern

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3025 US-41, Dunnellon, FL

Silver moon tavern at Silver Moon Tavern, 3025 S US Highway 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432, Dunnellon, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 04:00 pm

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis, FL
ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

