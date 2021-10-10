Fosston events coming soon

(FOSSTON, MN) Fosston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fosston area:

Make a Mosiac Mirror with Elizabeth Rockstad Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 79 Spencer, Clearwater Ave, Bagley, MN

Cost of the Workshop: $40 Class Size: 10 – 12 Time: 10 am – 1:30 pm Bring Your Own Lunch In this workshop, the participants will learn to work with tile/glass, tools, grout, glue, etc. to create...

NF (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Win-E-Mac Erskine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Win-E-Mac (Erskine, MN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] (Newfolden, MN) on Wednesday, October 20 @ 7p.

Dan Rodriguez in Concert Fosston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 403 N Foss Ave, Fosston, MN

Musician Dan Rodriguez in on tour and will be in Fosston on October 16th.

Clarence & Dianne Gagner Auction Closing Oct. 14th 6PM Brooks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Clarence & Dianne Gagner Online Only Auction Starts Closing Thurs. Oct. 24th 6PM Brooks MN

Switch Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN

Get ready to DANCE! 🕺 Switch perform hits from classic rock, '80s, and country to everything in between. Check them out in the Mustang Lounge 8pm-12:30am tonight and Saturday! 🌟