Fosston, MN

Fosston events coming soon

 6 days ago

(FOSSTON, MN) Fosston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fosston area:

Make a Mosiac Mirror with Elizabeth Rockstad

Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 79 Spencer, Clearwater Ave, Bagley, MN

Cost of the Workshop: $40 Class Size: 10 – 12 Time: 10 am – 1:30 pm Bring Your Own Lunch In this workshop, the participants will learn to work with tile/glass, tools, grout, glue, etc. to create...

NF (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Win-E-Mac

Erskine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Win-E-Mac (Erskine, MN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] (Newfolden, MN) on Wednesday, October 20 @ 7p.

Dan Rodriguez in Concert

Fosston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 403 N Foss Ave, Fosston, MN

Musician Dan Rodriguez in on tour and will be in Fosston on October 16th.

Clarence & Dianne Gagner Auction Closing Oct. 14th 6PM

Brooks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Clarence & Dianne Gagner Online Only Auction Starts Closing Thurs. Oct. 24th 6PM Brooks MN

Switch

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN

Get ready to DANCE! 🕺 Switch perform hits from classic rock, '80s, and country to everything in between. Check them out in the Mustang Lounge 8pm-12:30am tonight and Saturday! 🌟

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
19
Followers
290
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

