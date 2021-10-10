Live events Canaan — what’s coming up

(CANAAN, CT) Canaan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canaan:

Suffield Academy Varsity Football @ Salisbury School Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 251 Canaan Rd, Salisbury, CT

The Salisbury School (Salisbury, CT) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Suffield Academy (Suffield, CT) on Saturday, October 23 @ 3:30p.

Brew-Ski Fest 2021 Salisbury, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 80 Indian Cave Road, Salisbury, CT 06068

Beer, brats and live music are featured as the 12th Annual Brew-Ski Fest returns bigger and better than ever.

Colored Pencil Workshops with Collette Hurst Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 63 Main St, Falls Village, CT

The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, CT will host three Saturday workshops in colored pencil with artist Collette Hurst on Oct 2, 9, and 16 from 1:30PM to 3PM. Capture nature subjects in...

Hank von Hell (NOR) / On The Rocks Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Norjalaisen punk rock -pioneerin Turbonegron laulajana vuosina 1993–2010 toiminut Hank von Hell saapuu ensimmäistä kertaa Suomeen soolobändinsä kanssa. Artisti nähdään 17. Lokakuuta 2021 Helsingin...

Dragged Through a Haunted Mansion Sheffield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257

Angel South and Boxxa Vine are back to dragged you once again this time for 66.6 minutes of halloween themed fun!