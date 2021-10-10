Webster events coming soon

(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are coming to Webster.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Webster area:

Halloween Haunted Forrest Sisseton Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Sisseton, SD

Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween 🎃 Haunted Forrest on Friday and Saturday, October 29 & 30, 2021 from 8pm to 11pm each night. Persons under 18 years of age need a waiver signed by...

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

An Evening Of Opera With Laura Wilde & Craig Terry Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Watertown native Laura Wilde joins Grammy Award winning pianist Terry Craig.

HUNKS The Show at Halftime Sports Bar (Altus, OK) 10/23/21 Grenville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1489 Webster Blvd, Grenville, SD

Event Navigation HUNKS The Show at Touch Bar El Paso (El Paso, TX) 10/23/21

2021-2022 Season Tickets Jewel Package Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

2021-2022 Season Tickets Crown Package includes tickets for seven shows between October of 2021 and May of 2022.