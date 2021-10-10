CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, SD

Webster events coming soon

Webster Updates
Webster Updates
 6 days ago

(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are coming to Webster.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Webster area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWpdS_0cMyf4in00

Halloween Haunted Forrest Sisseton

Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Sisseton, SD

Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween 🎃 Haunted Forrest on Friday and Saturday, October 29 & 30, 2021 from 8pm to 11pm each night. Persons under 18 years of age need a waiver signed by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kfxc_0cMyf4in00

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines)

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylsx4_0cMyf4in00

An Evening Of Opera With Laura Wilde & Craig Terry

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Watertown native Laura Wilde joins Grammy Award winning pianist Terry Craig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Jm8f_0cMyf4in00

HUNKS The Show at Halftime Sports Bar (Altus, OK) 10/23/21

Grenville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1489 Webster Blvd, Grenville, SD

Event Navigation HUNKS The Show at Touch Bar El Paso (El Paso, TX) 10/23/21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kwdun_0cMyf4in00

2021-2022 Season Tickets Jewel Package

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

2021-2022 Season Tickets Crown Package includes tickets for seven shows between October of 2021 and May of 2022.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Webster Updates

Webster Updates

Webster, SD
ABOUT

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

