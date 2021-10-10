CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, MO

Conway calendar: What's coming up

Conway News Alert
Conway News Alert
 6 days ago

(CONWAY, MO) Conway is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zIoc_0cMyf14c00

phillipsburg, mo

Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in phillipsburg_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYRrF_0cMyf14c00

OPEN HOUSE

Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 S Jefferson Ave, Lebanon, MO

Plan to join us for activities all day! Lunch at 11:30. Raffle tickets and Givaways!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3i9F_0cMyf14c00

Family Camp

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4202 State Hwy DD, Marshfield, MO

Family Camp Hosted By Pack 221 - Ozarks Trails Council. Event starts at Fri Oct 15 2021 at 05:30 pm and happening at Marshfield., Join us for the fall Family Camp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKr6o_0cMyf14c00

Serve Sunday

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 673 Jump Rd, Marshfield, MO

On Sunday, October 24, the church will be meeting to serve, rather than worship. During our Serve Sunday we will be out serving our community and supporting local ministries that we support as a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miH2w_0cMyf14c00

Family Day/Potes visit/Official Business

Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 204 N Madison Ave, Lebanon, MO

We will be conducting Official business, voting upcoming line of officers. It is very important to have maximum participation. Let's show the Pote how awesome we can come together as a family. All...

Conway News Alert

Conway News Alert

Conway, MO
44
Followers
290
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Conway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

