What’s up Russellville: Local events calendar

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Russellville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Russellville:

Lucky 7's Promotions Championship Figure 8 Night Russellville, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Saturday October 16th 2021 13625 Rte C Russellville, Missouri 2021 Nathan's Tire Service Championship Night (Figure 8, Power-wheels, YOUTH Bump and Run, Powderpuff, Mechanics Race, Top 10 race...

Mighty Pines at Finke Theatre California, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 N High St, California, MO

Like the steady and strong trees from which they take their name, The Mighty Pines continue to grow in stature, creating vast musical landscapes with their layered harmonies and thoughtfully...

Stark Caverns Ghost Walk: The Howler's Lair Eldon, MO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 125 Cave Dr, Eldon, MO

There have been legends in the Ozarks for hundreds of years like the bear-sized beast with glowing red eyes. A mythical beast that comes to life in October at Stark Caverns. Stark Caverns presents...

Fall Festival Eldon, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 41 Old Trail Dr, Eldon, MO

* Decorate your RV Site or Campsite to show your Fall or Halloween Spirit! (Award for the best site) Activities' for the kids start at 3:00 pm * Wagon Rides (weather permitting) * Games for Kids...

PMFWA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Russellville Russellville, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Russellville (MO) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Paris/Madison/Faith Walk Academy (Paris, MO) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.