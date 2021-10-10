CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrington, ND

Carrington events coming soon

 6 days ago

(CARRINGTON, ND) Carrington is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrington:

pekin, nd

Pekin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in pekin_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Rugby Timed Online Consignment Auction

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4154 Highway 281 SE, Jamestown, ND

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...

Buffalo City Scream Team Haunted House

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join the Buffalo City Scream Team for a night of spooks and fun! Fridays and Saturdays through October, the Scream Team will host their haunted house from 7:30 PM to 11 PM each night. The scares...

Emergency Services Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1209 9th St SE, Jamestown, ND

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, A FEW RAIN SHOWERS OR THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGH: 72 TO 76. WIND: WEST/NORTHWESTERLY 5 TO 15 MPH. TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF SHOWERS OR A THUNDERSHOWER. LOW: MID TO...

Watercolor Mixed Media Hacks with Linda Roesch

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Painting with watercolors can be quite a challenge, even for the seasoned artist. In this class, you’ll experiment with mixed media techniques that can help take the stress out of painting with...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Carrington, ND
With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

