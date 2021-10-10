Carrington events coming soon

(CARRINGTON, ND) Carrington is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrington:

pekin, nd Pekin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in pekin_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Rugby Timed Online Consignment Auction Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4154 Highway 281 SE, Jamestown, ND

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...

Buffalo City Scream Team Haunted House Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join the Buffalo City Scream Team for a night of spooks and fun! Fridays and Saturdays through October, the Scream Team will host their haunted house from 7:30 PM to 11 PM each night. The scares...

Emergency Services Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1209 9th St SE, Jamestown, ND

Watercolor Mixed Media Hacks with Linda Roesch Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Painting with watercolors can be quite a challenge, even for the seasoned artist. In this class, you’ll experiment with mixed media techniques that can help take the stress out of painting with...