Ashley calendar: What's coming up

(ASHLEY, OH) Ashley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

Channeling with Daniel Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 230 N Sandusky St, Delaware, OH

Channeling is a process where the individual can relax enough to put their own consciousness aside, and allow the energy/consciousness of an Angel, Archangel, or Ascended Master to come through...

3 little pumpkins Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 325 S Sandusky St #100, Delaware, OH

Join us at the Studio to paint three little pumpkins! This is on a special 10×20 canvas. As always ages 5+ are welcome, and please feel free to bring any drinks or snacks you’d like!

Ain't Your Mama's Kitchen at The Food Truck Depot Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 59 Potter St, Delaware, OH

Come celebrate Friday with a drink and dinner at The Food Truck Depot! Pulled Pork Carnitas Tacos Pulled Pork Carnitas Nachos Pulled Pork Sandwiches Special TBD!

Live Music!- Evan Holcombe Kilbourne, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Evan Holcombe will be returning to the back porch stage. He plays everything from pop music to bluegrass and does some strong guitar pickin! 🔥 🔥 🔥

Delaware Christian Church Car Show Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2280 W William St, Delaware, OH

1st Annual Delaware Christian Church Car ShowCars, Motorcycles, TrucksTop 15 awardsTop motorcycle awardPastors choice awardRegistration from 10-2All by