Henry, IL

Henry calendar: Events coming up

Henry Voice
Henry Voice
 6 days ago

(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvnCi_0cMyeSbx00

Handmade Market at the Lake

Varna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

All are welcome! Admission is FREE Come out to beautiful Lake Wildwood in Varna, IL. Bring your friends and enjoy the crisp Fall air. Join us in the Arrowhead Lodge to browse unique Handcrafts and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7UVL_0cMyeSbx00

Sunday Fun with Zachary Thomas Diedrich

Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 406 Edward St, Henry, IL

Sunday Fun with Zachary Thomas Diedrich is on Facebook. To connect with Sunday Fun with Zachary Thomas Diedrich, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Th83D_0cMyeSbx00

Sing Sistah Sing!

Mark, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: La Basse Passière, 61340 Perche-en-Nocé

Une célébration du son et de l'ampleur extraordinaire de la voix féminine afro-américaine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hnEB_0cMyeSbx00

Build a Hot Compost Pile — Hungry World Farm

Tiskilwa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 19183 Plow Creek, Tiskilwa, IL

Learn the basics of composting the HOT way! You can turn your fall leaves, yard waste, and food scraps into a great soil-building amendment. Learn some basic knowledge of methods and materials...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zYhS_0cMyeSbx00

Women’s Fall Retreat

Magnolia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 8508 County Rd 100 N, Magnolia, IL

Time & Location Oct 29, 6:00 PM CDT – Nov 01, 3:00 PM CDT Sacré-Coeur Retreat Center, 8508 County Rd 100 N, Magnolia, IL 61336, USA About the Event A sponsored Women’s Retreat lead by the Sisters...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Henry Voice

Henry Voice

Henry, IL
18
Followers
273
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

