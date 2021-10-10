Henry calendar: Events coming up

(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

Handmade Market at the Lake Varna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

All are welcome! Admission is FREE Come out to beautiful Lake Wildwood in Varna, IL. Bring your friends and enjoy the crisp Fall air. Join us in the Arrowhead Lodge to browse unique Handcrafts and...

Sunday Fun with Zachary Thomas Diedrich Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 406 Edward St, Henry, IL

Sunday Fun with Zachary Thomas Diedrich is on Facebook. To connect with Sunday Fun with Zachary Thomas Diedrich, join Facebook today.

Sing Sistah Sing! Mark, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: La Basse Passière, 61340 Perche-en-Nocé

Une célébration du son et de l'ampleur extraordinaire de la voix féminine afro-américaine

Build a Hot Compost Pile — Hungry World Farm Tiskilwa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 19183 Plow Creek, Tiskilwa, IL

Learn the basics of composting the HOT way! You can turn your fall leaves, yard waste, and food scraps into a great soil-building amendment. Learn some basic knowledge of methods and materials...

Women’s Fall Retreat Magnolia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 8508 County Rd 100 N, Magnolia, IL

Time & Location Oct 29, 6:00 PM CDT – Nov 01, 3:00 PM CDT Sacré-Coeur Retreat Center, 8508 County Rd 100 N, Magnolia, IL 61336, USA About the Event A sponsored Women’s Retreat lead by the Sisters...