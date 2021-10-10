What’s up Seagraves: Local events calendar

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Seagraves has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seagraves:

Hobbs Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Membership Luncheon Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5001 W Carlsbad Hwy, Hobbs, NM

Tickets available at https://business.hobbschamber.org/events Join us at the Hobbs Country Club to learn about the Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital

ArtExperience on the Green Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 5100 Jack Gomez Boulevard, Hobbs, NM 88240

Join us for an auction, art, activities, and appetizers, to benefit Veritas Classical Christian Academy.

LRG Tactical October CCW Class Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

LRG Tactical is gearing up for our October CCW class. This class is designed for all who want to protect themselves and their loved ones. From new shooters to advanced, we focus on the...

Zia Park Racing Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Zia Park offers live racing in the fall and simulcast year-round, and also features a 750-machine casino. Biggest stakes: The Zia Park Derby, the Zia Park Oaks, and the Zia Park Distance Championship.

Halloween Teen Center Open House Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 602 W Alto Dr, Hobbs, NM

All parents and children are welcome to join us at the teen center! Food, Games, Basketball, Rockwall Climbing, Skatepark, Costumes, Candy ALL FREE.