Keenesburg, CO

Keenesburg calendar: Events coming up

Keenesburg Updates
 6 days ago

(KEENESBURG, CO) Keenesburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Keenesburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IinxJ_0cMye2zY00

Restaurant: Impossible Filming - Keenesburg, CO - Deno's I-76 (Construction/Design)

Keenesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 245 Market St #9033, Keenesburg, CO

NOTE: Clicking "GOING" or commenting on a post does not constitute your approved participation. If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email. Please review the below information in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZZCt_0cMye2zY00

Fort Lupton Chamber October Luncheon & Fort Lupton Mayoral Candidate Forum

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 203 S Harrison Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Join the Fort Lupton Chamber of Commerce at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center for the October Luncheon and Mayoral Candidate Forum! Event Venue & Nearby Stays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNP8i_0cMye2zY00

TW Maker Club

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1600 9th St, Fort Lupton, CO

What TW Maker Club When 10/21/2021, 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9dJR_0cMye2zY00

Apple Days

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Join us for our annual Apple Day Fundraiser for our Senior Programs. Staff will start stirring the apples early in the morning preparing for the homemade apple butter to share. We will then enjoy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWH14_0cMye2zY00

Boot Scoot 2021

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2001 Historic Pkwy, Fort Lupton, CO

Boot Scoot 2021 Hosted By Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Fort Lupton., Benefiting our Fort Lupton Clubhouse for going on seven...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
Keenesburg, CO
ABOUT

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

