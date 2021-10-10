What’s up Kellogg: Local events calendar

(KELLOGG, ID) Kellogg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kellogg area:

Journey Through Grief Workshop Saint Maries, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 2330-2398 Saint Maries Avenue, Jon Denny Building, Saint Maries, ID 83861

Learning to find hope within ALL kinds of loss and grief.

Harrison Imagination Explorers Harrison, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 111 S Coeur d'Alene Ave, Harrison, ID

Imagination Explorers is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) powered program […]

Bookmobile visits Canyon School Cataldo, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 27491 E Schoolhouse Loop, Cataldo, ID

THURSDAY 2ND & 4TH – SEP 9, 23 / OCT 14, 28 / NOV *, * 27491 E School House Loop, Cataldo 12:00 – 2:00 pm** ** – Times subject to change depending on student attendance

St. Maries St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 424 Hells Gulch Rd, St Maries, ID

Location St Marie's High School 134 S 10th St, St Maries, ID 83861 div

Networking Breakfast Sep 2021 Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 506 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Join us for our monthly Membership Networking Breakfast! Seating is limited, please make your reservations by Monday, Sept. 20th!