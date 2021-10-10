What’s up Eden: Local events calendar

(EDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Eden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eden area:

Concerto Extraordinaire San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 72 W College Ave, San Angelo, TX

Concerto Extraordinaire opens the ASU Symphony 2021-22 season. On the first half, the concert will feature the student winners of the 2021 ASU Concerto Competition. On the second half, the...

Chat & Coffee Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 906 E 11th St, Brady, TX

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 10/27/2021

Trunk or Treat — First UMC Brady Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 S Blackburn St, Brady, TX

Come and participate in the annual Trunk or Treat. Decorate your car or truck and wear costumes to hand out candy and treats to the children, youth and adults who will enjoy themselves.

HalloScream 6 - Halloween Haunted House Attraction Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 107 S 6th St, Ballinger, TX

Join us for only TWO nights of Halloween fun and terror with our annual HalloScream 6 Halloween Haunted House Attraction. $10 per person VIP tickets are now on sale online. By purchasing online...

Apocalypse Drag Show San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Apocalypse Drag Show at 19 E Concho Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903-6411, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 11:00 am to 04:00 pm