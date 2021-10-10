CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, MN

Canby events coming soon

 6 days ago

(CANBY, MN) Canby is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canby area:

Senior Night and Conference Championship vs. St. Peter

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1501 State St, Marshall, MN

Come cheer on the Tigers as we take on St. Peter for the final regular season meet. We will honor our 8 amazing seniors on this night!

2021 Guns & Diamonds Bingo

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1651 Victory Dr, Marshall, MN

Doors open at 5:00 $50/person - Includes 12 games of bingo Food will be available at the event - $9/plate if you pre-register or $10 the night of the event Additional games of bingo will be...

Outdoor Movie - Disney Pixar Day of the Dead

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Address: 201 C St, Marshall, MN

Join us for outdoor movie night! With the support of the Plum Creek Library System and the residents of Minnesota, we will be hosting a FREE outdoor film at the Marshall Library on Friday, October...

Great Reads Book Club

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 C St, Marshall, MN

Normally, the Great Reads book club meets the third Saturday of each month at 11 am at the Marshall library. Currently, it is meeting digitally via Blogger with monthly Zoom meetings. For more...

DH (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Deuel

Clear Lake, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Deuel (Clear Lake, SD) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Dakota Hills [Wilmot/Waubay/Summit] (Wilmot, SD) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

