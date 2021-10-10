Milford events coming up

(MILFORD, ME) Milford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 726 Stillwater Ave, Old Town, ME

Meeting Room: Classroom Contact:Suzanne Gauthier, Director Suzanne Gauthier207-827-3649 Click Here For Registration

PRNEMBA Skills Ride with Emmy Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

If you want to acquire the skills and maneuvers that will help you ride better and have more fun on your mountain bike, come join us in the UMaine DeMerritt Forest on Saturday October 16th for a...

IMRC Center Immersive Workshop Series - Podcast Recording and Production Orono, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 113, Stewart Commons, Orono, ME 04469

The IMRC Center's immersive workshop series presents: Podcast Recording and Production | 5-9 PM on Wednesday 10/20/2021

Beech Bark and Leaf Diseases & The Many Values of Beech Bradley, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 54 Government Road, Bradley, ME 04411

In-field visit and discussion at long-term beech bark disease (BBD) and beech leaf disease (BLD) monitoring plots on the PEF

Green House Village Community Trunk-Or-Treat Milford, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 13 School Street, Milford, ME 04461

Join us at our first ever Trunk-Or-Treat fundraiser as a vendor. $50.00 vendor registration and guests attend free with suggested donation!