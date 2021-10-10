Milford events coming up
(MILFORD, ME) Milford has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Milford area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Address: 726 Stillwater Ave, Old Town, ME
Meeting Room: Classroom Contact:Suzanne Gauthier, Director Suzanne Gauthier207-827-3649 Click Here For Registration
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
If you want to acquire the skills and maneuvers that will help you ride better and have more fun on your mountain bike, come join us in the UMaine DeMerritt Forest on Saturday October 16th for a...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 113, Stewart Commons, Orono, ME 04469
The IMRC Center's immersive workshop series presents: Podcast Recording and Production | 5-9 PM on Wednesday 10/20/2021
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 54 Government Road, Bradley, ME 04411
In-field visit and discussion at long-term beech bark disease (BBD) and beech leaf disease (BLD) monitoring plots on the PEF
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 13 School Street, Milford, ME 04461
Join us at our first ever Trunk-Or-Treat fundraiser as a vendor. $50.00 vendor registration and guests attend free with suggested donation!
