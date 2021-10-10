CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, OR

Enterprise calendar: What's coming up

Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 6 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are coming to Enterprise.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqYFn_0cMydEXE00

FINAL Nature Discovery Walk Of the Season! Nature Walks available 7 days a week in the AM scheduled 24 hours in advance — Wallowa Lake Lodge

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Free and Open to the public. Nature Discovery Walks will start at Wallowa Lake Lodge and proceed to nearby trails. Walks may start on the Lodge grounds for those who prefer a gentle short...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqVkb_0cMydEXE00

Bazaar

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bazaar at 301 Fir St, La Grande, OR 97850-2628, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 am to 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9fZG_0cMydEXE00

Special Needs Support Group

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 810 14th St, La Grande, OR

Parents of children with Special Needs will find support and companionship. Last Thursday of each month. 5:30 - 7:00pm Pizza and Childcare provided free of charge. La Grande Head Start Building...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3TCa_0cMydEXE00

October Long Range Precision Centerfire Match

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 69105 Ant Flat Rd, Enterprise, OR

Long Range Centerfire Rifle Match $40 for non-members $30 for ECSA members (includes lunch and random prize drawing) ***Prize Table available for anyone who would like to sponsor! Donations of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGtBi_0cMydEXE00

Intermediate Ceramics

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Join ceramicist and instructor Pamela Beach in an eight-week project based clay making journey. Learn more advanced techniques of hand building with lessons in design, texture, and glazing. Class...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enterprise, OR
Joseph, OR
Government
La Grande, OR
Government
City
Wallowa, OR
City
La Grande, OR
Enterprise, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Joseph, OR
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Needs#Ecsa#Sun Oct 10
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Enterprise Today

Enterprise Today

Enterprise, OR
23
Followers
288
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy