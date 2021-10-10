Enterprise calendar: What's coming up

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are coming to Enterprise.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:

FINAL Nature Discovery Walk Of the Season! Nature Walks available 7 days a week in the AM scheduled 24 hours in advance — Wallowa Lake Lodge Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Free and Open to the public. Nature Discovery Walks will start at Wallowa Lake Lodge and proceed to nearby trails. Walks may start on the Lodge grounds for those who prefer a gentle short...

Bazaar La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bazaar at 301 Fir St, La Grande, OR 97850-2628, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 am to 02:00 pm

Special Needs Support Group La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 810 14th St, La Grande, OR

Parents of children with Special Needs will find support and companionship. Last Thursday of each month. 5:30 - 7:00pm Pizza and Childcare provided free of charge. La Grande Head Start Building...

October Long Range Precision Centerfire Match Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 69105 Ant Flat Rd, Enterprise, OR

Long Range Centerfire Rifle Match $40 for non-members $30 for ECSA members (includes lunch and random prize drawing) ***Prize Table available for anyone who would like to sponsor! Donations of...

Intermediate Ceramics Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Join ceramicist and instructor Pamela Beach in an eight-week project based clay making journey. Learn more advanced techniques of hand building with lessons in design, texture, and glazing. Class...