Tracy, MN

Coming soon: Tracy events

Tracy Journal
Tracy Journal
 6 days ago

(TRACY, MN) Tracy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tracy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryG4s_0cMydDeV00

PPE and Decontamination Considerations for HCIDs - Marshall

Marshall, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 South Bruce Street, Third Floor Classroom, Marshall, MN 56258

The Southwest Healthcare Preparedness Coalition is hosting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Decontamination Considerations for HCID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLb0z_0cMydDeV00

Marriage Night

Balaton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1010 Lake Yankton Ave, Balaton, MN

Register Here! $20 Per Person https://events.rightnowmedia.org/attendee/site/5286 Join thousands of couples in churches around the country for a one-night livestream experience. Laugh and learn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAm0z_0cMydDeV00

Kids’ Costume Exchange

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 C St, Marshall, MN

The Marshall-Lyon County Library will be hosting a costume swap for kids on Saturday, October 23rd from 1 to 4 pm. Bring your old costumes and trade them for something new-to-you! Don’t need a new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyRzG_0cMydDeV00

Business During Hours

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Join us at the Y for a Marshall Area Chamber Business During Hours event. Lunch will be served and take the opportunity to learn more about the Y and it's impact on the community. - How can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ev0QI_0cMydDeV00

Grand Opening

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

JOIN US FOR AN OPEN HOUSE Come check out our new space and meet us! -Refreshments and snack provided -Door prizes and give aways -First 10 people will receive gift bags -15% off retail...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tracy Journal

Tracy Journal

Tracy, MN
