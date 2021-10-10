CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calais, ME

Calais calendar: Coming events

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CALAIS, ME) Calais is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Calais:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSoaf_0cMyd0GJ00

Family Craft Time Set for October 16

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Popular EAC instructor Sara Myrick will lead a workshop from 1:30 - 3:30 pm, Saturday, October 16, working with attendees to create Halloween-themed shadow boxes or vignette trays. The event is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUvpe_0cMyd0GJ00

Outdoor Music Circle

Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 10 Commissary Point Rd, Lubec, ME

Join us for an outdoor music circle in our bandstand! An open and encouraging space for people of all ages and levels to gather and play, share, or simply enjoy music. Cider Pressing and yard...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fs2Jm_0cMyd0GJ00

Moosehorn Ghost Run Half-Marathon and Relay

Pembroke, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 470 Youngs Cove Rd, Pembroke, ME

October 31 - Moosehorn Ghost Run - Baring Half-Marathon and Half-Marathon Team Relay Registration and More information - runsignup.com/moosehornghostrun The beauty of Moosehorn National Wildlife...

Learn More

Service

Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Calais – Olive Alice Bentum, 86, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of September 29, 2021. Olive was born in Calais on April 21, 1935, to Norman and Evelyn (Alexander) Carlow. As a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShPSw_0cMyd0GJ00

Olive Alice Bentum

Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 849 Main St, Calais, ME

Olive Bentum passed away 2021-09-29 in Calais, Maine. This is the full obituary story where you can express condolences and share memories. Services by MAYS FUNERAL HOME.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calais, ME
State
Maine State
City
Eastport, ME
City
Lubec, ME
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cove#Eac#Sun Oct 10#Mays Funeral Home
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Calais Dispatch

Calais Dispatch

Calais, ME
22
Followers
310
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy