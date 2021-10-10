Calais calendar: Coming events

(CALAIS, ME) Calais is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Calais:

Family Craft Time Set for October 16 Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Popular EAC instructor Sara Myrick will lead a workshop from 1:30 - 3:30 pm, Saturday, October 16, working with attendees to create Halloween-themed shadow boxes or vignette trays. The event is...

Outdoor Music Circle Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 10 Commissary Point Rd, Lubec, ME

Join us for an outdoor music circle in our bandstand! An open and encouraging space for people of all ages and levels to gather and play, share, or simply enjoy music. Cider Pressing and yard...

Moosehorn Ghost Run Half-Marathon and Relay Pembroke, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 470 Youngs Cove Rd, Pembroke, ME

October 31 - Moosehorn Ghost Run - Baring Half-Marathon and Half-Marathon Team Relay Registration and More information - runsignup.com/moosehornghostrun The beauty of Moosehorn National Wildlife...

Service Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Calais – Olive Alice Bentum, 86, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of September 29, 2021. Olive was born in Calais on April 21, 1935, to Norman and Evelyn (Alexander) Carlow. As a...

