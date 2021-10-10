CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemmerer, WY

Kemmerer calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(KEMMERER, WY) Live events are coming to Kemmerer.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kemmerer area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuNYD_0cMycyRp00

Wyoming Elk / Mule Deer / Antelope Hunt

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The FEW will be hosing an elk, mule deer, and antelope hunt in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Three Warriors will be chosen for this hunt and it will be a relatively hard hunt and the hunters will need to be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbTUh_0cMycyRp00

T/A – Ft Bridger, WY

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: I-80 @ Bigelow Road, Fort Bridger, WY

As a special incentive, new and renewing members can sign up at the truck at the reduced price of only $35 – a savings of $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O34VU_0cMycyRp00

Cake Decorating - For Kids! - Session 1

Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 322 Cedar St, Mountain View, WY

Your child will learn the basic steps for cake decorating in this fun, hands-on class! On Day one, your child will be working with frosting, and on Day Two, they will experiment with fondant. Your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXcue_0cMycyRp00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 330 W 2nd St, Mountain View, WY

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Kemmerer, WY
