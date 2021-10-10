CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

Live events on the horizon in Mcgregor

 6 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) Mcgregor is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mcgregor area:

Oktoberfest Arts & Crafts Show Application

Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 25039 Tame Fish Lake Rd, Deerwood, MN

Returning vendors may request the same booth location as in 2019, provided your application is received on or before May 15, 2021. We will not hold booth space after May 15; your registration fee...

All-Ages, MIddle School, Pre-TEEN

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 43696 245th Pl, McGregor, MN

2021 FALL RETREAT | October 15-17 Save the Date! We are so excited to be able to offer a Fall Retreat this year! This weekend event is going to have 3 tracks. Once you begin registering, you will...

Lakeside Traders Book Club

Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for an evening of chatting about the book “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris.

Deerwood Oktoberfest

Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 25039 Tame Fish Lake Rd, Deerwood, MN

Schedule: 7:30 a.m - 11:00 a.m: Breakfast Buffet at Ruby’s, $15 + tax. Reservations are not required.9:00 a.m - 4:30 p.m: Parking and shuttle se

COED Volloween Adult Volleyball Tournament

Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 306 2nd St NW, Aitkin, MN

Registration Link https://isd1.ce.eleyo.com/course/289/fy21-22/coed-volloween-volleyball-tournament This event is being ran by the Aitkin JO Volleyball program to fundraise for reduced...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mcgregor, MN
With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

