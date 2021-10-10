Live events on the horizon in Mcgregor

(MCGREGOR, MN) Mcgregor is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mcgregor area:

Oktoberfest Arts & Crafts Show Application Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 25039 Tame Fish Lake Rd, Deerwood, MN

Returning vendors may request the same booth location as in 2019, provided your application is received on or before May 15, 2021. We will not hold booth space after May 15; your registration fee...

All-Ages, MIddle School, Pre-TEEN McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 43696 245th Pl, McGregor, MN

2021 FALL RETREAT | October 15-17 Save the Date! We are so excited to be able to offer a Fall Retreat this year! This weekend event is going to have 3 tracks. Once you begin registering, you will...

Lakeside Traders Book Club Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for an evening of chatting about the book “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris.

Deerwood Oktoberfest Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 25039 Tame Fish Lake Rd, Deerwood, MN

Schedule: 7:30 a.m - 11:00 a.m: Breakfast Buffet at Ruby’s, $15 + tax. Reservations are not required.9:00 a.m - 4:30 p.m: Parking and shuttle se

COED Volloween Adult Volleyball Tournament Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 306 2nd St NW, Aitkin, MN

Registration Link https://isd1.ce.eleyo.com/course/289/fy21-22/coed-volloween-volleyball-tournament This event is being ran by the Aitkin JO Volleyball program to fundraise for reduced...