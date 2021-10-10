CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, ND

Lisbon calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lisbon area:

Ordination & Installation of Jaime Marie Decker

Gwinner, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

By the grace of God and the call of the church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America invites you to join in a service of the worship of God and the ordination & installation of Jaime Marie...

Dakota Vines’ Finders Seekers Mystery Game Night

Colfax, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 17355 Co Rd 4, Colfax, ND

Teams of 4-6 race against the clock to solve puzzles in a challenging mystery game. About this Event Dakota Vines’ Finders Seekers Mysteries Game Night: Do you love beating the clock in escape...

Bethel Church Kindred Men’s Fraternity

Kindred, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 255 Dakota St, Kindred, ND

Join area Kindred men on Friday mornings at 6:30am-7:30am for a light breakfast and a study on what God\'s design for men truly is. This is a great way to meet your neighbors, have fun and launch...

End of Season BBQ Supper

Milnor, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 735 1st St, Milnor, ND

Join Us Saturday, October 16th for an End of Season BBQ! All you can eat: chicken, porkloin, ribs, baked beans, and mashed potatoes! Supper starting at 5:30pm until gone. Everyone is welcome to...

Valley City, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 280 Winter Show Rd SW, Valley City, ND

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae About this Event Tania Rae is a natural born Spiritual Psychic Medium with a big heart and spunky personality. She...

