Freer, TX

Coming soon: Freer events

Freer Today
Freer Today
 6 days ago

(FREER, TX) Freer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tj9Wp_0cMycPkW00

Church Revitalization Seminar

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1001 W Main St, Alice, TX

seminar on church revitalization for ministers and church leaders Also check out other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GjdW_0cMycPkW00

Cacti Jo’s DIY pumpkin workshop

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2290 North Texas Boulevard, Alice, TX 78332

Cacti Jo’s DIY workshop includes all you need to create your own succulent pumpkin arrangement!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCVaR_0cMycPkW00

BASE Varsity Football @ Freer

Freer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The Freer (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Brooks Academy of Science & Engineering (San Antonio, TX) on Friday, September 17 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4C8z_0cMycPkW00

Shabby Chic's Main Street Shopping- October

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 308 E Main St, Alice, TX

We are teaming up with some awesome vendors to bring you a great shopping experience happening in downtown Alice TX! Enjoy a variety of vendors just in time for the holidays, delicious food, LIVE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwLJQ_0cMycPkW00

Downtown Orange Grove 2021 5k Run/Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

Orange Grove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 110 S Eugenia Street, Orange Grove, TX 78372

A 5k walk/run on October 23,2021 that will begin and end at South Texas Barbell, downtown Eugenia Street in the heart of Orange Grove, TX.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Live Events#South Texas
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freer Today

Freer Today

Freer, TX
ABOUT

With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

