Coming soon: Freer events

(FREER, TX) Freer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freer:

Church Revitalization Seminar Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1001 W Main St, Alice, TX

seminar on church revitalization for ministers and church leaders Also check out other

Cacti Jo’s DIY pumpkin workshop Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2290 North Texas Boulevard, Alice, TX 78332

Cacti Jo’s DIY workshop includes all you need to create your own succulent pumpkin arrangement!

BASE Varsity Football @ Freer Freer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The Freer (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Brooks Academy of Science & Engineering (San Antonio, TX) on Friday, September 17 @ 7:30p.

Shabby Chic's Main Street Shopping- October Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 308 E Main St, Alice, TX

We are teaming up with some awesome vendors to bring you a great shopping experience happening in downtown Alice TX! Enjoy a variety of vendors just in time for the holidays, delicious food, LIVE...

Downtown Orange Grove 2021 5k Run/Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Orange Grove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 110 S Eugenia Street, Orange Grove, TX 78372

A 5k walk/run on October 23,2021 that will begin and end at South Texas Barbell, downtown Eugenia Street in the heart of Orange Grove, TX.