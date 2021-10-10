Live events Lac Du Flambeau — what’s coming up

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lac Du Flambeau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lac Du Flambeau:

Pendleton Hot Slots at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino Lac Du Flambeau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 510 Old Abe Rd, Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Cozy up this fall with a new Pendleton blanket! All Club members playing slots with their Club cards from 2PM - 10PM will be entered into hot slot drawings. We'll draw 20 winners of a queen size...

Crafty Ladies Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5761 US-51, Manitowish Waters, WI

All crafters welcome! A new group has begun gathering at the library on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Call the library for more info, or just drop in.

Storybook Pumpkin Patch Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Menominee St, Minocqua, WI

Join our “Storybook Pumpkin Patch”! Decorate a pumpkin (either purchased on your own or earned through our “Read for a Pumpkin” program) to look like your favorite storybook character! Bring your...

Great Northern Conference Championships Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7588 Squirrel Hill Rd, Minocqua, WI

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Great Northern Conference Championships, hosted by Lakeland Union in Minocqua WI.

Food for Kidz Event 2021 Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:31 AM

Address: 9573 WI-70, Minocqua, WI

Sponsored by Lions District 27C2, this is a food repackaging event. We will be packaging Cinnamon/Oatmeal and Rice/Beans for distribution to local food pantries and to our backpack school program...