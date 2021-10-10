CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon, TX

Clarendon events coming up

Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 6 days ago

(CLARENDON, TX) Live events are coming to Clarendon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clarendon area:

Land Cruiser Unite

Claude, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4510 Co Rd 9, Claude, TX

Merus Adventure is excited to announce the first annual Land Cruiser Unite event! This is for true Land Cruiser enthusiasts that want an amazing place to hangout, wheel, meet new like minded...

2nd Annual Goodnight's Grind

Clarendon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2000 US-287, Clarendon, TX

Goodnight's Grind will leave you questioning how this can all exist in the Texas Panhandle. Additionally, your choice of Grind will start and finish at the namesake's town of Goodnight, Texas...

Snag Your Table

Turkey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd St, Turkey, TX

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Holly Tucker Dinner Show

Lakeview, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St., Lakeview, TX 79239

Holly Tucker returns for a dinner show on 12/4. Tickets will include full meal.

Exclusive and Beyond Bridal Show

Hedley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

The Exclusive and Beyond Bridal show is an intimate Bridal Show hosted in local areas but also maintains a global reach. Our online platforms are viewed by over 6 million viewers a day. Last year...

ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

