Belle Plaine, IA

Belle Plaine calendar: What's coming up

Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 6 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Belle Plaine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Plaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxTux_0cMyc5QT00

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group

Dysart, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 602 Tilford St, Dysart, IA

Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n64Q6_0cMyc5QT00

Breaded Tenderloin or Chicken Dinner

Van Horne, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 119 Main St, Van Horne, IA

Breaded Tenderloin or Chicken Sandwich Dinner. Dine in or Carry Out $8 per meal Call 319.228.8726 for carry out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYzWZ_0cMyc5QT00

Friends of Jagat

Dysart, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Nideggener Straße 50, 52224 Stolberg

Friends of Jagat vereint verschiedene Musiktraditionen zu einem eigenen Klangkosmos, aus dem transkulturelle Klangbrücken erwachsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fktgK_0cMyc5QT00

Back Roads Junk It Trail

Tama, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

You don't want to miss this!! Save the date - 3 full days of Antique, Vintage, Rustic, Primitive, Retro, and Rusty shop-hopping goodness along a backroads trail through small towns in Central...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Epplk_0cMyc5QT00

Pints & Politics-October 2021 LIVE

Amana, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 835 48th Ave, Amana, IA 52203

A live and lively chat on the latest in national and local politics.

Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine, IA
ABOUT

With Belle Plaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

