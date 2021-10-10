What’s up Oblong: Local events calendar

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oblong area:

Blood Drive @ Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, IL Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5782 Ingraham Ln, Newton, IL

Blood Drive @ Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, IL The Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 7:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church Parish Hall. – The address is 5782...

Steele Magnolia's Surprise Party Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

Steele Magnolia's Surprise Party at Stoney Ridge-Event Center, 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL 62454, Robinson, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Tric Cheer Showcase Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

Tric Cheer Showcase . Event starts at Sun Oct 24 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Robinson., Cheer showcase

Jasper County Board Meeting Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Open to the public! The Jasper County Board meets regularly on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. The committees meet on an as-needed basis to attend to county matters.

FRSB Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

FRSB at Stoney Ridge-Event Center, 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL 62454, Robinson, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 06:00 pm to 11:30 pm