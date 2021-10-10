CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong, IL

What’s up Oblong: Local events calendar

Oblong Voice
Oblong Voice
 6 days ago

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oblong area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eY7OE_0cMybzMl00

Blood Drive @ Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, IL

Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5782 Ingraham Ln, Newton, IL

Blood Drive @ Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, IL The Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 7:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church Parish Hall. – The address is 5782...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Me6wU_0cMybzMl00

Steele Magnolia's Surprise Party

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

Steele Magnolia's Surprise Party at Stoney Ridge-Event Center, 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL 62454, Robinson, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Learn More

Tric Cheer Showcase

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

Tric Cheer Showcase . Event starts at Sun Oct 24 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Robinson., Cheer showcase

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itXhF_0cMybzMl00

Jasper County Board Meeting

Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Open to the public! The Jasper County Board meets regularly on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. The committees meet on an as-needed basis to attend to county matters.

Learn More

FRSB

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

FRSB at Stoney Ridge-Event Center, 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL 62454, Robinson, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 06:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Learn More

City
Oblong, IL
City
Magnolia, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Newton, IL
#Local Events
Oblong Voice

Oblong Voice

Oblong, IL
With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

