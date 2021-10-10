Events on the Florien calendar

(FLORIEN, LA) Florien has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florien:

buckhorn, tx Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in buckhorn_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Week of Prayer for Revival Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 853 Cooper Church Rd, Leesville, LA

Join us as we pray for revival. We will meet in the FLC have a time of prayer as we prepare for Revival services.

Oct 22nd- KIDS class Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 N 5th St, Leesville, LA

Kids Halloween class. There are two options for this class the circle or monsters. If you choose monsters you may select which two you would like to paint. Each project will be $10 per child...

CONCEALED CARRY CLASS Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 601 E Mechanic St, Leesville, LA

Cenla Gatekeepers will be giving a Concealed Carry class on October 16th at Family Worship Center 601 E Mechanic St Hwy Leesville LA 71446 You'll need to bring ..... 1. $75.00 (We need $25 of the...

Main Street Market on 3rd Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: 101 West Lee Street