CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florien, LA

Events on the Florien calendar

Florien News Flash
Florien News Flash
 6 days ago

(FLORIEN, LA) Florien has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florien:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPNa6_0cMybhiv00

buckhorn, tx

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in buckhorn_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwTxR_0cMybhiv00

Week of Prayer for Revival

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 853 Cooper Church Rd, Leesville, LA

Join us as we pray for revival. We will meet in the FLC have a time of prayer as we prepare for Revival services.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l99GK_0cMybhiv00

Oct 22nd- KIDS class

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 N 5th St, Leesville, LA

Kids Halloween class. There are two options for this class the circle or monsters. If you choose monsters you may select which two you would like to paint. Each project will be $10 per child...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtJCA_0cMybhiv00

CONCEALED CARRY CLASS

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 601 E Mechanic St, Leesville, LA

Cenla Gatekeepers will be giving a Concealed Carry class on October 16th at Family Worship Center 601 E Mechanic St Hwy Leesville LA 71446 You'll need to bring ..... 1. $75.00 (We need $25 of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKvBT_0cMybhiv00

Main Street Market on 3rd

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: 101 West Lee Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesville, LA
City
Florien, LA
Leesville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Join#Flc#La Kids Halloween#La Cenla Gatekeepers
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florien News Flash

Florien News Flash

Florien, LA
65
Followers
270
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florien News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy