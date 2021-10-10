CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, MO

Live events coming up in Memphis

Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arpRJ_0cMybXqX00

Fox Valley Graphics Canvas and Mimosas

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 701 1st St, Keosauqua, IA

We will be having a mimosa and canvas held at Tillies Tap in Keosauqua. There will be a surprise activity 😉 Cost is $35 that includes two drink coupons! Please RSVP by messaging me your T-shirt...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRd8S_0cMybXqX00

Halloween Suit Rolling

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 16455 Dove Rd, Kirksville, MO

Let's have some fun! Go to the local second hand store (Salvation Army, the Crossing, etc.) and buy yourself some clothes (a suit, a dress, bib overalls, the options are endless) and show up to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUlji_0cMybXqX00

Whistling Bobs Quail Forever Annual Banquet

Edina, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 709N N Main, Edina, MO

Banquet hosted by: Whistling Bobs (MO) - Sat, Oct 16, 2021 - Edina, MO - online ticket sales

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHX2n_0cMybXqX00

Bloomfield Community Blood Drive

Bloomfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 509 N Madison St, Bloomfield, IA

Bloomfield Community Blood Drive Tuesday, October 26 9:00am - 1:30pm Bloodmobile @ DCHC Davis County Hospital & Clinics is hosting a Bloomfield Community Blood Drive with LifeServe Blood Center in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZucJ_0cMybXqX00

Veteran's Day Observance

Revere, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: State Hwy CC, Revere, MO

The historic Thome-Benning House will contain displays of military memorabilia and free refreshments. A memorial service will be held at the Athens cemetery at 11 a.m. Civil War re-enactors...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Madison, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Edina, MO
City
Memphis, MO
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cost#Salvation Army#N Main#Mo#Lifeserve Blood Center#Thome Benning House
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis, MO
39
Followers
284
Post
663
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy