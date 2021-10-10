Live events coming up in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

Fox Valley Graphics Canvas and Mimosas Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 701 1st St, Keosauqua, IA

We will be having a mimosa and canvas held at Tillies Tap in Keosauqua. There will be a surprise activity 😉 Cost is $35 that includes two drink coupons! Please RSVP by messaging me your T-shirt...

Halloween Suit Rolling Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 16455 Dove Rd, Kirksville, MO

Let's have some fun! Go to the local second hand store (Salvation Army, the Crossing, etc.) and buy yourself some clothes (a suit, a dress, bib overalls, the options are endless) and show up to...

Whistling Bobs Quail Forever Annual Banquet Edina, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 709N N Main, Edina, MO

Banquet hosted by: Whistling Bobs (MO) - Sat, Oct 16, 2021 - Edina, MO - online ticket sales

Bloomfield Community Blood Drive Bloomfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 509 N Madison St, Bloomfield, IA

Bloomfield Community Blood Drive Tuesday, October 26 9:00am - 1:30pm Bloodmobile @ DCHC Davis County Hospital & Clinics is hosting a Bloomfield Community Blood Drive with LifeServe Blood Center in...

Veteran's Day Observance Revere, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: State Hwy CC, Revere, MO

The historic Thome-Benning House will contain displays of military memorabilia and free refreshments. A memorial service will be held at the Athens cemetery at 11 a.m. Civil War re-enactors...