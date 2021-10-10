CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simmesport, LA

Live events on the horizon in Simmesport

Simmesport Updates
 6 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Live events are coming to Simmesport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Simmesport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kavRW_0cMybSQu00

Angola Prison Rodeo

Angola, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola, LA

Every Sunday in October, the traffic backs up for miles through West Feliciana as thousands line up for the chance to spend a day in prison and enjoy "The Wildest Show in the South."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XNWq_0cMybSQu00

Awesome Octoberfest at Kids Quest at Paragon

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA

It’s Time for Octoberfest at Paragon! Join us for autumn activities and Halloween fun, weekends in October. Ghoulish games will feature Halloween hide and seek, poke-a-pumpkin, and pin the spider...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMTeb_0cMybSQu00

Louisiana Senior Four-Ball Championship

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 222 Slim Lemoine Rd, Marksville, LA

Limited to the first 80 team entries. Championship to be conducted over 36 holes. Entrants must be 50 years of age. Super Senior Championship will also be conducted concurrently for participants...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7XOo_0cMybSQu00

October Fete Avoyelles

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 144 S Main St, Marksville, LA

Come out and support local nonprofit organizations from all around Avoyelles Parish! Fitness, Fun, and Fellow man! About this Event The Cottonport Bank is hosting a 5k/1mile race/1 mile fun run...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CtlI_0cMybSQu00

Old Schoolhouse Antique Mall's Fair and Yard Sales

Washington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 S Church St, Washington, LA

Over 200 additional dealers from across the country gather on the six acres of our Schoolhouse grounds for the weekend giving you even more quality antiques to explore! Our annual fair & yard...

