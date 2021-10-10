Kimball events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(KIMBALL, NE) Live events are coming to Kimball.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kimball:

Snapshot Day

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

October 1–31 Library Hours Send your favorite library photos and comments to pbab@lclsonline.org during the month of October. On Snapshot Day, October 26th, we’ll submit them to the Wyoming State...

Take It and Make It Mondays

Burns, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 112 Main St, Burns, WY

Get crafty on Mondays! Take home a craft kit and make a popsicle stick scarecrow magnet to get you into the fall spirit! (All Ages; Burns Branch Library)\n

Alien Nation Celebration

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library throughout the week to check out some out-of-this-world items from our space exploration displays. While you’re here, pick up a kit to take home and make your...

Listen to Your Art Teentober Edition: Autumn Leaf Lanterns

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

Teens are invited to stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library during Teentober Week to pick up supplies for dried leaf candle lanterns. We’ll provide dried leaves of all shapes and sizes and...

