CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republic, WA

Events on the Republic calendar

Republic News Watch
Republic News Watch
 6 days ago

(REPUBLIC, WA) Republic has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Republic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwRav_0cMyb3hE00

Pickleball - Thursday

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 30306 State Rte 20, Republic, WA

Pickleball is BACK! Games will be held at RHS Gym Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Players can join the game rotation by calling (509) 775-2425. What’s pickleball? It’s a paddle sport with simple...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebz78_0cMyb3hE00

Equine Health and Emergency First Aid

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 248 Aeneas Valley Rd, Tonasket, WA

🚨Learn to Help Your Horse in an Emergency! 🗓Join us for a day….. or two learning how to help your horse through injuries and life’s twists and turns! Please Register at www.steepridgetrails.com...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w25xp_0cMyb3hE00

Fall Fest

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 915 S Cedar St, Colville, WA

We are excited to announce our Third Annual Fall Fest Event will be on Sunday, October 31st, from 5:30pm - 8pm. All of the evening's activities are FREE for you and your family, and you are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsrXS_0cMyb3hE00

Northeast Washington Farmers Market

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yivGu_0cMyb3hE00

Colville

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 210 S Wynne St, Colville, WA

DRIVE-THRU distribution, up to 250 families (or while supplies last). In light of COVID-19 concerns, prepacked emergency food boxes will be distributed that include an assortment of nonperishable...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhs Gym#Sun Oct 10
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colville, WA
City
Republic, WA
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic News Watch

Republic News Watch

Republic, WA
28
Followers
264
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Republic News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy