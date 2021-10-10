Events on the Republic calendar

(REPUBLIC, WA) Republic has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Republic:

Pickleball - Thursday Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 30306 State Rte 20, Republic, WA

Pickleball is BACK! Games will be held at RHS Gym Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Players can join the game rotation by calling (509) 775-2425. What’s pickleball? It’s a paddle sport with simple...

Equine Health and Emergency First Aid Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 248 Aeneas Valley Rd, Tonasket, WA

🚨Learn to Help Your Horse in an Emergency! 🗓Join us for a day….. or two learning how to help your horse through injuries and life’s twists and turns! Please Register at www.steepridgetrails.com...

Fall Fest Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 915 S Cedar St, Colville, WA

We are excited to announce our Third Annual Fall Fest Event will be on Sunday, October 31st, from 5:30pm - 8pm. All of the evening's activities are FREE for you and your family, and you are...

Northeast Washington Farmers Market Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

Colville Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 210 S Wynne St, Colville, WA

DRIVE-THRU distribution, up to 250 families (or while supplies last). In light of COVID-19 concerns, prepacked emergency food boxes will be distributed that include an assortment of nonperishable...