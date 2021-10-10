CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains, MT

Live events Plains — what’s coming up

Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PLAINS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Plains calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2nv0_0cMyb1vm00

Mother Moose Tales Reading Circle – Superior

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 301 2nd Ave E, Superior, MT

Wonderful stories and entertainment for the very young, 0-3 years... Read more »

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2r5a_0cMyb1vm00

Childbirth Education

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Kruger Rd, Plains, MT

Are you expecting? Join us for our FREE Childbirth Education Course. This one-day course will prepare you for the day your baby is born. Our research-based class covers pregnancy, labor, comfort...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twzkx_0cMyb1vm00

MT Fur Harvesters Wolf Snaring Education Class

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Montana Fur Harvesters will be hosting a free wolf snaring education class at MSRV on Wednesday, October 13 from 6pm - 9pm. There will be a lot to learn at this class, and it is open to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxZE7_0cMyb1vm00

Montana Veterans Affairs

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Once a month, a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) will be... Read more »\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1G7V_0cMyb1vm00

VB Drummond at Charlo

Charlo, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 404 1st Ave W, Charlo, MT

The Lady Trojans head north to face the Vikings of Charlo. You may also like the following events from Flint Creek Courier

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plains, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Plains, MT
City
Charlo, MT
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Superior#Mt#Msrv#Veterans Service#Vso#The Vikings Of Charlo
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Plains Dispatch

Plains Dispatch

Plains, MT
14
Followers
270
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy