Live events Plains — what’s coming up

(PLAINS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Plains calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

Mother Moose Tales Reading Circle – Superior Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 301 2nd Ave E, Superior, MT

Wonderful stories and entertainment for the very young, 0-3 years... Read more »

Childbirth Education Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Kruger Rd, Plains, MT

Are you expecting? Join us for our FREE Childbirth Education Course. This one-day course will prepare you for the day your baby is born. Our research-based class covers pregnancy, labor, comfort...

MT Fur Harvesters Wolf Snaring Education Class Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Montana Fur Harvesters will be hosting a free wolf snaring education class at MSRV on Wednesday, October 13 from 6pm - 9pm. There will be a lot to learn at this class, and it is open to the...

Montana Veterans Affairs Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Once a month, a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) will be... Read more »



VB Drummond at Charlo Charlo, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 404 1st Ave W, Charlo, MT

The Lady Trojans head north to face the Vikings of Charlo.