Au Gres calendar: Coming events
(AU GRES, MI) Live events are lining up on the Au Gres calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Au Gres:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2177 E Erickson Rd, Pinconning, MI
Join us for the Moonlight 5k at Camp Fish Tales on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at 7pm. Be on the lookout for ghosts and goblins as you traverse through our haunted trails! Bring your headlamps...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Monday Yoga makes us HAPPY! Go on a present moment yoga discovery with Chris! All levels and all welcome :)
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Over the years we have been asked the same question over and over and over again......when will Camp Fish Tales hold its Haunted Forest again?? Well, IT'S BACK!!!!!! Join us on a walk (or run lol...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 583 E Cedar St, Standish, MI
2000 - The Beginning of XICW 2010 - 10 Years of XICW 2013 - Redefining XICW 2017 - XICW History Was Made 2018 - XICW History Repeated Itself 2020 - XICW v Pandemic 2021 - XICW Road Trip XICW Road...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM
The Au Gres-Sims (Au Gres, MI) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy (Saginaw, MI) on Tuesday, October 26 @ 7:30p.
