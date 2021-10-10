CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte, CO

Del Norte calendar: Coming events

Del Norte Post
Del Norte Post
 6 days ago

(DEL NORTE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Del Norte calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Del Norte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1jV1_0cMyat6c00

Fall Clothing Swap

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2005 Mullins Ave, Alamosa, CO

This spring, we are hosting an adult and kids clothing and accessories swap on the same day. Please note that this will be an outdoor event. We will have the swap in the parking lot by the Church...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4IUb_0cMyat6c00

Colorado Moose — The Wet Paintbrush

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

Copyright © 2017 The Wet Paintbrush All art and pictures contained within this website are subject to copyright protection. Use without prior written permission is prohibited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDqD8_0cMyat6c00

Mike Ippolito Live at Colorado Farm Brewery

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Alamosa, CO

Mike returns to the cozy confines of The Colorado Farm Brewery in Alamosa, CO for a 2 night stand October 15th & 16th. Great people, tasty beer and good, music-lovin' vibes are a staple at this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNmJC_0cMyat6c00

Volunteer Work Day

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 6935 CO-17, Alamosa, CO

Join us outdoors for a hands-on project each month. Check our Facebook page for specific details as we get closer. Please RSVP so we ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjJKk_0cMyat6c00

Monte Vista Rotary Outdoor & Gun Show

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2389-2499 Sherman Ave, Monte Vista, CO

The Monte Vista Rotary Outdoor & Gun Show will be held on Oct 22nd – 24th, 2021 in Monte Vista, CO. This Monte Vista gun show is held at Ski Hi Park and hosted by Monte Vista Rotary Club. All...

