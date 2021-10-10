Live events on the horizon in Ganado

(GANADO, TX) Ganado has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ganado:

BRC Spooktacular Trail & Carnival Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 W Main St, Edna, TX

The 9th Annual BRC Spooktacular Trail Carnival will be held on October 23, 2021 at the Texana Park Campground Pavilion. Activities include a Costume Contest, Pumpkin Contest, Best Campsite/Cabin...

MT Sounds, Karaoke El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Karaoke with MT Sounds You may also like the following events from El Campo Lost Lagoon RV Resort

Jake Worthington El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

In 2014, Jake Worthington was named "Runner-Up" on Season 6 of the hit NBC TV Show "The Voice". Jake is currently working on his debut...

Family Fall Harvest El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Join us every weekend in October for Family Fall Harvest fun! Activities include corn maze, slides, pedal cart races, corn cannon, pumpkin patch, fall festival games, camper treating, pet costume...

AUDITIONS - A Christmas Carol Live Radio Play Ganado, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 Menefee Ave, Ganado, TX

Get into the Christmas spirit by being part of Townhall Players' radio play of A Christmas Carol! NO ACTING EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! This play is performed as a radio program being recorded in a...