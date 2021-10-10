CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limon, CO

Limon calendar: Coming events

Limon Post
Limon Post
 6 days ago

(LIMON, CO) Limon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Limon:

Family Yoga

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Bank St, Calhan, CO

Spend time with your children (crawling to age 12) exploring movement, breathing, and mindfulness in a playful and engaging class taught by a certified yoga instructor. We will flow through some...

Motorcycles Open Lapping

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Open Lapping Day – motorcycles only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more information FIRST read the Open Lapping Day Information Page HERE If you would like to...

Sunday School

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:45 AM

« All Events Sunday School October 31 @ 9:45 am -

Little Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 128 2nd Ave, Deer Trail, CO

Discover new concepts of science, engineering, math and art with your Little Explorer. Children ages 2-5 will investigate a monthly theme that combines learning and literacy. Bring your curiosity...

Israeli Dynamic Pistol Combative - [ Level 3 ]

Ramah, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 23195 Co Rd 105, Ramah, CO

The Israeli Dynamic Pistol Combative combines what you've learned form Lvl 1 and 2, and applies it to unique situations that you may encounter in your every day life. Ever thought about what you...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABOUT

With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

