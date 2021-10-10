Limon calendar: Coming events
(LIMON, CO) Limon is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Limon:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 600 Bank St, Calhan, CO
Spend time with your children (crawling to age 12) exploring movement, breathing, and mindfulness in a playful and engaging class taught by a certified yoga instructor. We will flow through some...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO
Open Lapping Day – motorcycles only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more information FIRST read the Open Lapping Day Information Page HERE If you would like to...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:45 AM
« All Events Sunday School October 31 @ 9:45 am -
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 128 2nd Ave, Deer Trail, CO
Discover new concepts of science, engineering, math and art with your Little Explorer. Children ages 2-5 will investigate a monthly theme that combines learning and literacy. Bring your curiosity...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 23195 Co Rd 105, Ramah, CO
The Israeli Dynamic Pistol Combative combines what you've learned form Lvl 1 and 2, and applies it to unique situations that you may encounter in your every day life. Ever thought about what you...
Comments / 0