Limon calendar: Coming events

(LIMON, CO) Limon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Limon:

Family Yoga Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Bank St, Calhan, CO

Spend time with your children (crawling to age 12) exploring movement, breathing, and mindfulness in a playful and engaging class taught by a certified yoga instructor. We will flow through some...

Motorcycles Open Lapping Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Open Lapping Day – motorcycles only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more information FIRST read the Open Lapping Day Information Page HERE If you would like to...

Sunday School Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:45 AM

« All Events Sunday School October 31 @ 9:45 am -

Little Explorers (Ages 2-5) Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 128 2nd Ave, Deer Trail, CO

Discover new concepts of science, engineering, math and art with your Little Explorer. Children ages 2-5 will investigate a monthly theme that combines learning and literacy. Bring your curiosity...

Israeli Dynamic Pistol Combative - [ Level 3 ] Ramah, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 23195 Co Rd 105, Ramah, CO

The Israeli Dynamic Pistol Combative combines what you've learned form Lvl 1 and 2, and applies it to unique situations that you may encounter in your every day life. Ever thought about what you...