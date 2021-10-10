Marsing events coming soon

(MARSING, ID) Marsing has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Marsing area:

2nd Annual Stomp Like Lucy Wilder, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 17264 Kerry Hill Ln, Wilder, ID

Join us Saturday, October 16th at Kerry Hill Winery for the 2nd annual Stomp Like Lucy, presented by Regence BlueShield of Idaho! This grape stomp for charity event will have teams of two, with...

Preschool Story Time & Craft Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 117 S 7th Ave, Caldwell, ID

Join us for a story and small craft. Ages 2-5. Cost is $15

Blaze and Kelly at Kindred Vineyards Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 14253 Frost Rd, Caldwell, ID

Hey friends! If you're looking for something to do this fine Sunday, take a nice drive out to wine country, and enjoy the tasty and savory wines at Kindred Vineyards! You'll love the beautiful...

Yotes Game Day Party at The Beer Guys Saloon in Caldwell! Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 2502 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID

Yotes Game Day Party at The Beer Guys Saloon in Caldwell! Come support the Yotes as they take on Montana Western! Game Day Specials: $5 Appetizers $5 Purple Coyote $3 Domestic Drafts $3 High Noons...

Homes of Idaho Trunk or Treat Caldwell Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

MARK YOUR CALENDARS for this years Annual Homes of Idaho Trunk or Treat! There will be lots of trunks, candy, food trucks, photo booth, contests, and a DJ! Come dressed up as your favorite...