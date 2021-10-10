CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsing, ID

Marsing events coming soon

Marsing Digest
Marsing Digest
 6 days ago

(MARSING, ID) Marsing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marsing area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFitp_0cMyZvpb00

2nd Annual Stomp Like Lucy

2nd Annual Stomp Like Lucy

Wilder, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 17264 Kerry Hill Ln, Wilder, ID

Join us Saturday, October 16th at Kerry Hill Winery for the 2nd annual Stomp Like Lucy, presented by Regence BlueShield of Idaho! This grape stomp for charity event will have teams of two, with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uwqzs_0cMyZvpb00

Preschool Story Time & Craft

Preschool Story Time & Craft

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 117 S 7th Ave, Caldwell, ID

Join us for a story and small craft. Ages 2-5. Cost is $15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mP8zN_0cMyZvpb00

Blaze and Kelly at Kindred Vineyards

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 14253 Frost Rd, Caldwell, ID

Hey friends! If you're looking for something to do this fine Sunday, take a nice drive out to wine country, and enjoy the tasty and savory wines at Kindred Vineyards! You'll love the beautiful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvk2A_0cMyZvpb00

Yotes Game Day Party at The Beer Guys Saloon in Caldwell!

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 2502 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID

Yotes Game Day Party at The Beer Guys Saloon in Caldwell! Come support the Yotes as they take on Montana Western! Game Day Specials: $5 Appetizers $5 Purple Coyote $3 Domestic Drafts $3 High Noons...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuJm3_0cMyZvpb00

Homes of Idaho Trunk or Treat Caldwell

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

MARK YOUR CALENDARS for this years Annual Homes of Idaho Trunk or Treat! There will be lots of trunks, candy, food trucks, photo booth, contests, and a DJ! Come dressed up as your favorite...

