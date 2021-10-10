CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatch, NM

Hatch calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Hatch has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hatch:

Pop up in the Park

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Join Branigan Library for a leisurely day in the park! Come hang out in the shade and read. A specialty book selection will be available at each location. Create some outdoor/parks-themed buttons...

Chile Challenge 4-Wheel Drive Trail Event

Caballo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: NM-187, Caballo, NM

An opportunity for four wheel drive vehicle operators of all experience levels to drive trails in a supervised, nationally recognized, 4-wheeling event.

NMMI Boys Varsity Soccer @ Hatch Valley

Hatch, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:45 PM

The Hatch Valley (Hatch, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell, NM) on Saturday, October 23 @ 3p.

10 x 25 Conference | Las Cruces Convention Center

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 680 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State University, Arrowhead Center and Doña Ana Community College present the 10 x 25 Conference at the Las … Read More\n

VWA LIVƎ

Arrey, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4500 NM-187, Arrey, NM

1st Ever VWA Hell in a Cell VWA World Heavyweight Championship Match Devin Aire(c) vs. "WarKing" Wheeler Andrews VWA Hardcore Championship Match to be decided by the 1st Ever VWA Death Match...

