Frankfort, MI

Frankfort events calendar

Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 6 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Frankfort calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Frankfort area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MM8Ew_0cMyZaXa00

Pat Niemisto and Chris Skellenger

Lake Ann, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 6535 First St, Lake Ann, MI

Pat Niemisto and Chris Skellenger is on Facebook. To connect with Pat Niemisto and Chris Skellenger, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzLYh_0cMyZaXa00

ECHO His Love 12th Annual Dinner Passing The Torch

Onekama, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3721 Portage Point Dr, Onekama, MI

EVENT DETAILS ECHO His Love Board 12thAnnual Dinner will be hosted at Little Eden Camp on Sunday, October 17, 2021. This will be a once in a life time event, where the community will have a chance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSOj1_0cMyZaXa00

"One Thing" Silent Directed Women's Retreat

Onekama, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4158 Camp Delight Rd, Onekama, MI

"The one thing I ask of the Lord, the thing I seek most, is to live in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, delighting in the Lord's perfections and meditating in His temple." Ps 27:4...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCEfT_0cMyZaXa00

Live Music at Iron Fish Featuring Jack Pine

Thompsonville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 14234 Dzuibanek Rd, Thompsonville, MI

Iron Fish welcomes Jack Pine! Enjoy easy beachside vibes, classic rock-and-roll, lively colors, entertaining banter and more music than needles on a conifer! Fancy drinks, too! For more info...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyBps_0cMyZaXa00

Interactive Alpaca Tour at 1:00pm on 10/24/21

Thompsonville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 11885 Jewell Rd, Thompsonville, MI

We love to share our alpacas with the community. We will take time to welcome you into the paddock so you can meet our alpacas up close and even give them some tasty treats. We’ll happily teach...

Frankfort, MI
