CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MN

Live events Grand Marais — what’s coming up

Grand Marais Updates
Grand Marais Updates
 6 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Grand Marais is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Marais:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDrjF_0cMyZ7Ds00

Chore Program Volunteer Training (6-8pm option)

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Lend a hand with a simple project or make a delivery, and provide practical help and companionship for our Cook County senior friends and neighbors by volunteering in the Care Partners Chore...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wk3j1_0cMyZ7Ds00

Spontaneous Process Painting 21Pa10-2

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Supported by writing prompts and instructor guidance, students will discover how creating mixed-media work on one surface reflects their life experience, wisdom, desire, joy, resistance, and their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3LdN_0cMyZ7Ds00

Expedition Footwear: Making Hide & Canvas Mukluks

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Remember the last time your feet were too cold to enjoy wonderful wintry weather? Do away with rigid, non-breathing footwear and discover the traditional footwear of the North: mukluks, the...

Learn More

Culture Index Human Resource Presentation

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Culture Index Human Resource Presentation October 20 | 9am-10:30am | FREE | Zoom Instructor: Mark Connelly Register at: https://

Learn More

Families at the Forge

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

The North House Blacksmith Shop excites the curiosity of adults and kids alike, as hammers pound, sparks fly, and red-hot metal becomes a fire poker, hook, or other tool right before their eyes...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Marais, MN
Cook County, MN
Government
County
Cook County, MN
Grand Marais, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Care Partners Chore#Sun Oct 10
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Marais Updates

Grand Marais Updates

Grand Marais, MN
10
Followers
126
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy