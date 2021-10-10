Live events Grand Marais — what’s coming up

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Grand Marais is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Marais:

Chore Program Volunteer Training (6-8pm option) Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Lend a hand with a simple project or make a delivery, and provide practical help and companionship for our Cook County senior friends and neighbors by volunteering in the Care Partners Chore...

Spontaneous Process Painting 21Pa10-2 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Supported by writing prompts and instructor guidance, students will discover how creating mixed-media work on one surface reflects their life experience, wisdom, desire, joy, resistance, and their...

Expedition Footwear: Making Hide & Canvas Mukluks Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Remember the last time your feet were too cold to enjoy wonderful wintry weather? Do away with rigid, non-breathing footwear and discover the traditional footwear of the North: mukluks, the...

Culture Index Human Resource Presentation Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Culture Index Human Resource Presentation October 20 | 9am-10:30am | FREE | Zoom Instructor: Mark Connelly Register at: https://

Families at the Forge Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

The North House Blacksmith Shop excites the curiosity of adults and kids alike, as hammers pound, sparks fly, and red-hot metal becomes a fire poker, hook, or other tool right before their eyes...