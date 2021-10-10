CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beresford, SD

What’s up Beresford: Local events calendar

Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 6 days ago

(BERESFORD, SD) Beresford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beresford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHayX_0cMyYzOi00

Lincoln County Commission Meeting

Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Lincoln County Courthouse 104 N Main Street Canton, SD 57013 Contact Us 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday - Friday ( Excluding Holidays

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcGBZ_0cMyYzOi00

Sunday Service 10:00 am — The River Of Life Community Church

Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 120 S Main St, Canton, SD

ONE SERVICE BEGINNING NOVEMBER 8TH! We are moving to one service for a period of time beginning Sunday November 8th. The service time will be at 10 am and there will be children's programs...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uC5ME_0cMyYzOi00

Glacier Hills Ultra 50K

Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Description: The Newton Hills Ultra gives runners the chance to take the next step as it provides race distances of 20 km, 30 km, and 50 km. Join us October 24, 2020 for a great run through Newton...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVGNk_0cMyYzOi00

Riverview Christmas Tree Farms Pumpkin Festival

Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 48392 278th St, Canton, SD

Join the fun! Bring out your family and friends to enjoy a fall day at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm's Pumpkin Festival. Pumpkins will be available in multiple varieties from large to small...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phrMV_0cMyYzOi00

Fall-O-Ween Festival 2021

Centerville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Centerville is once again making plans to hold the Fall-O-Ween event in October! Its shaping up to be a great downtown fall festival with a little something for everyone and for all ages...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centerville, SD
City
Canton, SD
City
Beresford, SD
Canton, SD
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Fall Festival#Sun Oct 10#Sd Join
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beresford Post

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
18
Followers
308
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy