What’s up Beresford: Local events calendar

(BERESFORD, SD) Beresford has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beresford:

Lincoln County Commission Meeting Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Lincoln County Courthouse 104 N Main Street Canton, SD 57013 Contact Us 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday - Friday ( Excluding Holidays

Sunday Service 10:00 am — The River Of Life Community Church Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 120 S Main St, Canton, SD

ONE SERVICE BEGINNING NOVEMBER 8TH! We are moving to one service for a period of time beginning Sunday November 8th. The service time will be at 10 am and there will be children's programs...

Glacier Hills Ultra 50K Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Description: The Newton Hills Ultra gives runners the chance to take the next step as it provides race distances of 20 km, 30 km, and 50 km. Join us October 24, 2020 for a great run through Newton...

Riverview Christmas Tree Farms Pumpkin Festival Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 48392 278th St, Canton, SD

Join the fun! Bring out your family and friends to enjoy a fall day at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm's Pumpkin Festival. Pumpkins will be available in multiple varieties from large to small...

Fall-O-Ween Festival 2021 Centerville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Centerville is once again making plans to hold the Fall-O-Ween event in October! Its shaping up to be a great downtown fall festival with a little something for everyone and for all ages...