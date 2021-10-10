Live events on the horizon in Lacygne

(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:

Spiritual Medicine Mini Retreat- OCTOBER FULL MOON RELEASE Tonganoxie, KS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 17468 246th Street, Tonganoxie, KS 66086

Sunset yoga + breath work Flower essence tea ceremony Cleansing fire Group healing + prayer Healing foods provided

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

Our favorite event is back - Twisted Flying! Join us for an evening of live music, fire pits, wine, & hot air balloons!

October Cake and Wine Night at McLain's Market Lawrence Lawrence, KS

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1420 Crescent Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

We're hosting an in-person cake and wine night! Bring your closest friends for a night of cake decorating, sipping wine, and chatting.

Bryton Stoll Tonganoxie, KS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

The first night of the Kansas City leg of the Karavan to the Keys! Performing alongside Ricky Lamb & the Phin Addicts, Glen Mock, and special guest Donny Brewer!

Beauty & the McBeest at Kane's Family Farm! Tonganoxie, KS

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

Mark your calendars! Take a nice cruise to Kane Family Farm & see us! It's beautiful out there! Maybe Scotty will bring his bikini & jump in the pool afterwards?!~ Gotta show up to find out!!! 🙂