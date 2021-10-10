Live events on the horizon in Lacygne
(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 17468 246th Street, Tonganoxie, KS 66086
Sunset yoga + breath work Flower essence tea ceremony Cleansing fire Group healing + prayer Healing foods provided
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044
Our favorite event is back - Twisted Flying! Join us for an evening of live music, fire pits, wine, & hot air balloons!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1420 Crescent Road, Lawrence, KS 66044
We're hosting an in-person cake and wine night! Bring your closest friends for a night of cake decorating, sipping wine, and chatting.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS
The first night of the Kansas City leg of the Karavan to the Keys! Performing alongside Ricky Lamb & the Phin Addicts, Glen Mock, and special guest Donny Brewer!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS
Mark your calendars! Take a nice cruise to Kane Family Farm & see us! It's beautiful out there! Maybe Scotty will bring his bikini & jump in the pool afterwards?!~ Gotta show up to find out!!! 🙂
