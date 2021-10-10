CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacygne, KS

Live events on the horizon in Lacygne

Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 6 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVCEd_0cMyYxdG00

Spiritual Medicine Mini Retreat- OCTOBER FULL MOON RELEASE

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 17468 246th Street, Tonganoxie, KS 66086

Sunset yoga + breath work Flower essence tea ceremony Cleansing fire Group healing + prayer Healing foods provided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kdk2K_0cMyYxdG00

Twisted Flying - Hot Air Balloon Glow + Live Music (Friday Night)

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

Our favorite event is back - Twisted Flying! Join us for an evening of live music, fire pits, wine, & hot air balloons!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sc9ni_0cMyYxdG00

October Cake and Wine Night at McLain's Market Lawrence

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1420 Crescent Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

We're hosting an in-person cake and wine night! Bring your closest friends for a night of cake decorating, sipping wine, and chatting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uMOU_0cMyYxdG00

Bryton Stoll

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

The first night of the Kansas City leg of the Karavan to the Keys! Performing alongside Ricky Lamb & the Phin Addicts, Glen Mock, and special guest Donny Brewer!

Beauty & the McBeest at Kane's Family Farm!

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

Mark your calendars! Take a nice cruise to Kane Family Farm & see us! It's beautiful out there! Maybe Scotty will bring his bikini & jump in the pool afterwards?!~ Gotta show up to find out!!! 🙂

