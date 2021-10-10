CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OK

Fairview events calendar

Fairview Digest
Fairview Digest
 6 days ago

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Live events are coming to Fairview.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmM2g_0cMyYwkX00

God of the Mountain

Watonga, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1412 E Russworm St, Watonga, OK

Watonga Community Theatre Membership Party Open to public: $10 per ticket at door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKz7R_0cMyYwkX00

CHILDREN: Story Time Adventure

Thomas, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 W Broadway Ave, Thomas, OK

Come down after school to join us for a story time and activity!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXxbP_0cMyYwkX00

Education Career Fair

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 709 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, OK

Event is for individuals who are seeking employment in education, Student Center Ballroom. Free and open to the public. Contact Name : Taylor Wilson Contact E-Mail Address : tawilson@nwosu.edu...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Zjox_0cMyYwkX00

10-26 Marney

Drummond, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Wiggins Auctioneers is having 10-26 Marney in Drummond OK on Oct 26, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gV3CW_0cMyYwkX00

Gin-Brennkurs in Esslingen bei Stuttgart

Cherokee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: Ulmer Straße 30/1, 73728 Esslingen am Neckar

Eigenen Gin mit selbst gewählten Botanicals in einer kleinen Tischdestille selbst brennen und dann in der 0,5 L Flasche nach Hause nehmen

Fairview Digest

Fairview Digest

Fairview, OK
ABOUT

With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

