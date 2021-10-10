Fairview events calendar
(FAIRVIEW, OK) Live events are coming to Fairview.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairview:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 1412 E Russworm St, Watonga, OK
Watonga Community Theatre Membership Party Open to public: $10 per ticket at door
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 111 W Broadway Ave, Thomas, OK
Come down after school to join us for a story time and activity!!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 709 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, OK
Event is for individuals who are seeking employment in education, Student Center Ballroom. Free and open to the public. Contact Name : Taylor Wilson Contact E-Mail Address : tawilson@nwosu.edu...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Wiggins Auctioneers is having 10-26 Marney in Drummond OK on Oct 26, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: Ulmer Straße 30/1, 73728 Esslingen am Neckar
Eigenen Gin mit selbst gewählten Botanicals in einer kleinen Tischdestille selbst brennen und dann in der 0,5 L Flasche nach Hause nehmen
Comments / 0